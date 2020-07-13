Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Google to invest $10 billion in India

TechCrunch Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Google said on Monday that it plans to invest $10 billion in India in the next five to seven years as the search giant looks to expand its presence in the key overseas market. Sundar Pichai, the chief executive of Google, today unveiled Google for India Digitization Fund through which it will be making the […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Android 10 sees fastest adoption rate, 28pc faster than Android Pie

Android 10 sees fastest adoption rate, 28pc faster than Android Pie 01:11

 Google has said that Android 10 is seeing the fastest adoption rates of any version of Android, with 100 million devices running Android 10 in just five months after its launch. Android 10 seeing the fastest adoption rates of any version of Android. In a blog post, Google said that over the past few...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19: India's cases, fatalities per million among lowest in world, says Health Ministry [Video]

COVID-19: India's cases, fatalities per million among lowest in world, says Health Ministry

In media brief held on July 09, OSD of Ministry of Health, Rajesh Bhushan said that despite a population of 1.3 billion people, India has been able to manage COVID-19 relatively well. Bhushan said, "We..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:42Published
Who Is Mukesh Ambani? [Video]

Who Is Mukesh Ambani?

Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani is worth $68.4 billion. Business Insider says he's the richest person in India and all of Asia. What do we know about him? Ambani is the chairman and largest..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Google Photos to no longer auto-backup media files from social media, chat apps [Video]

Google Photos to no longer auto-backup media files from social media, chat apps

Tech company Google has announced that it will no longer backup media from chat apps like WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter to Google Photos. According to Mashable, Google was..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Google promises to invest $10B in India over the next ‘5 to 7 years’

 Google said that it’ll invest more than ₹75,000 crores ($10 billion) over the next five to seven years. The company’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, said that money...
The Next Web


Tweets about this

snehabanerg

Sneha Banerjee #Google to invest $10 billion in India https://t.co/WoeLS5eUZo via @techcrunch 13 seconds ago

BipulgmaiCom1

[email protected] RT @gauravcsawant: #Google to invest Rs 75,000 Cr ($ 10 billion) over the next 5-7 years in India: Sundar Pichai on India Digitisation Fund. 14 seconds ago

amritabhinder

Amrita Bhinder Google for India Event 2020 LIVE Updates: Google will invest $10 billion in India, says Sundar Pichai https://t.co/u9RLkxyX8I 18 seconds ago

Dk95796422

Dk RT @ShereenBhan: Will invest ₹75,000 crore, or approximately $10 billion, into India over the next 5-7 years. Google India Digitization Fun… 18 seconds ago

fcchongkong

fcchongkong RT @sidhant: Flash: Google says it will invest $10 billion (Rs 75,000 cr) in next 5 to 7 years in India under its Google India digitization… 32 seconds ago

Intolerant_KD

🇮🇳कट्टर देशभक्त🇮🇳 RT @TheWolfpackIN: Google set to invest Rs.75,000 crore in India. Google has announced a new $10 billion digitization fund to help accelera… 46 seconds ago

tsuvik

Vikas SN Google sets up India Digitisation Fund, plans to invest $10 billion in India over the next 5-7 years https://t.co/zzqG9MBL8a tip @Techmeme 56 seconds ago

JuliaSeo97

Julia Jeongyun Seo RT @TechCrunch: Google to invest $10 billion in India https://t.co/s9reswH4Wn by @refsrc 1 minute ago