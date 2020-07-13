Global  
 

Rapid Huawei rip-out could cause outages and security risks, warns UK telco

TechCrunch Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
The chief executive of UK incumbent telco BT has warned any government move to require a rapid rip-out of Huawei kit from existing mobile infrastructure could cause network outages for mobile users and generate its own set of security risks. Huawei has been the focus of concern for Western governments including the US and its […]
