You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources NASA Maps 'Unusually Long-Lived' Heat Wave in Siberia



A Copernicus Climate Change Service report on unusually warm temps in Siberia could not find an extended heatwave like this in data going all the way back to 1880. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:17 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources As permafrost melts under intense heat, Russia's Siberia burns — again It's hotter than ever in northern Russia and the implications for the earth's climate are significant. Currently, 1.77 million hectares of land is burning with...

CBC.ca 1 day ago





Tweets about this