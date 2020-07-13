Microsoft Flight Simulator will launch on August 18th on PC Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Microsoft Flight Simulator will launch on August 18th for PC. Microsoft has been holding private alpha testing of the new game in recent months, and it’s ready for preorder and preinstall today. Microsoft Flight Simulator is the latest installment in the hyper-detailed series that has been running since the 1980s. It follows the release of Microsoft Flight Simulator X: Steam Edition in 2014.



"We have been thrilled and humbled by the support and dedication that has fueled the Flight Sim community for the past 38 years," says Jorg Neumann, head of Microsoft Flight Simulator. "Since the launch of the very first Microsoft Flight Simulator in 1982, we knew it was finally the right time to develop the next-generation version of Microsoft...

