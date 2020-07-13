Google To Invest $10 Billion In ‘Digital India’ In Next 5-7 Years
Monday, 13 July 2020 () Google CEO Sundar Pichai has announced that the tech giant will invest up to $10 billion in India over the next five to seven years. The news came as part of Google for India’s annual event. The biggest headline was the launch of the Google for India Digitization Fund, which will help accelerate the adoption of digital […]
Sundar Pichai announced that Google will be investing aproximately $10 billion in India in the next few years. In his keynote address at Google for India event, the CEO of Google and Alphabet said, “oday, I’m excited to announce Google for India digitization fund. Through this effort, we will...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Google CEO Sundar Pichai via video conferencing. The PM interacted with Pichai and his team member on July 13. Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced that, "We..
Google on Monday announced 10 billion dollar fund to help accelerate India's digital economy. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said they will invest Rs 75,000 crore in... Mid-Day Also reported by •Deutsche Welle
