Crypt of the NecroDancer for iOS sees first 2020 price drop, now $2 (50% off) Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Crypt of the NecroDancer is now seeing a notable price drop on the App Store. Regularly $4, you can now score this highly-rated rhythm dungeon crawler for *$1.99* on iOS. Created by the same folks responsible for Cadence of Hyrule, this one combines traditional RPG and adventure mechanics with a rhythm game. Several controller schemes, randomly generated dungeons, and the ability to play to the beat of any song sitting in your music library are just some of the standout features here. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below. more…



