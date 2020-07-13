|
Add Z-Wave to a ceiling fan with GE’s $37.50 Enbrighten Smart Switch (25% off)
Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Amazon is currently offering the GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Plus Smart Fan Control for *$37.62 shipped*. Down from its $50 going rate, other styles go for $47 right now with today’s offer marking the second lowest we’ve seen this year. With warm weather affecting much of the country, bringing GE’s Enbrighten Smart Control into the picture is a great way to automate overhead fans. Integrating with Z-Wave Plus systems, this in-wall switch can control fan speed and allows you to set schedules or automations. Over 300 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below the fold for additional information.
