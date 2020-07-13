Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple TV+ inks first-look agreement with Idris Elba for TV shows and movies

9to5Mac Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
According to a new report from Variety, Apple TV+ has signed a new first-look deal with Idris Elba and his Green Door production company. Through the deal, Elba and his production company will produce original series and features for Apple TV+, the report explains.

more…

The post Apple TV+ inks first-look agreement with Idris Elba for TV shows and movies appeared first on 9to5Mac.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Celebrities Who Have Had COVID-19

Celebrities Who Have Had COVID-19 02:07

 Celebrities Who Have Had COVID-19 Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, were the first celebrities to reveal that they had tested positive for the virus . Their experiences were very different. Tom Hanks, to 'The Guardian' Idris Elba Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Celebrities who have had COVID-19 [Video]

Celebrities who have had COVID-19

om Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, were the first celebrities to reveal that they had tested positive for the virus.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 02:09Published
Idris Elba teases 'Luther' movie [Video]

Idris Elba teases 'Luther' movie

Idris Elba has teased that 'Luther' may make a return on the big screen but insisted there are no plans for the hit crime series to return to TV.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:38Published
Idris Elba praises on-screen diversity [Video]

Idris Elba praises on-screen diversity

Idris Elba is starting to see "the needle start to move" in regards to on-screen diversity.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:53Published

Tweets about this