Apple TV+ inks first-look agreement with Idris Elba for TV shows and movies
Monday, 13 July 2020 () According to a new report from Variety, Apple TV+ has signed a new first-look deal with Idris Elba and his Green Door production company. Through the deal, Elba and his production company will produce original series and features for Apple TV+, the report explains.
more…
The post Apple TV+ inks first-look agreement with Idris Elba for TV shows and movies appeared first on 9to5Mac.
Celebrities Who Have Had COVID-19 Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, were the first celebrities to reveal that they had tested positive for the virus . Their experiences were very different. Tom Hanks, to 'The Guardian' Idris Elba Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina...