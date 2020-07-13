Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

9to5Mac Daily: July 13, 2020 – Apple AR hardware rumors, more

9to5Mac Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

*Sponsored by Direct Mail*: Create and send great looking email newsletters with Direct Mail, an easy to use email marketing app for the Mac. Get started for free and save 10% when you sign up for any pricing plan. https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2020/07/9to5Mac-Daily-07-13-2020.mp3

more…

The post 9to5Mac Daily: July 13, 2020 – Apple AR hardware rumors, more appeared first on 9to5Mac.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Zuckerberg Could Care Less About Facebook Boycott; NBA 2K21 Announced | Digital Trends Live 7.2.20 [Video]

Zuckerberg Could Care Less About Facebook Boycott; NBA 2K21 Announced | Digital Trends Live 7.2.20

On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined on the show today by Allison Schermerhorn, Showrunner for HBO Max's docureality series 'Happily Ever Avatar' where couples find love through video games;..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

Tweets about this