Star Wars: The Bad Batch is a new Clone Wars spinoff coming to Disney Plus in 2021

The Verge Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Star Wars: The Bad Batch is a new Clone Wars spinoff coming to Disney Plus in 2021Disney Plus is getting a new animated Star Wars series called Star Wars: The Bad Batch, which is set to debut on the streaming service in 2021. The new show is a spinoff of the recently concluded The Clone Wars animated series, which finished its run on Disney Plus earlier this year.

Like The Clone Wars, Rebels, and the live-action The Mandalorian, The Bad Batch is being executive produced by Dave Filoni, who has become one of the instrumental pieces of Disney’s upcoming Star Wars strategy, especially when it comes to the company’s TV series.

The Bad Batch will focus on the titular squad of clone troopers — of Clone Force 99, aka “the Bad Batch” — who were first introduced in the final season of The Clone Wars (which aired as a Disney...
Star Wars will return to the Clone Wars with 'The Bad Batch' on Disney+

 In Season 7 of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, we met Clone Force 99, aka the "Bad Batch." Now they're getting a Disney+ series to call their own. The elite...
