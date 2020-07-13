Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Seventeen states sue Trump administration over new student visa guidelines

The Verge Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Seventeen states sue Trump administration over new student visa guidelinesPhoto by Win McNamee/Getty Images

Seventeen states and Washington, DC have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration’s policy that would prevent international students who are taking online courses from remaining in the US.

ICE’s guidelines, announced on July 6th, stated that in order to remain in the country for the fall 2020 semester, international students must be enrolled in in-person classes at their schools or be subject to “immigration consequences including, but not limited to, the initiation of removal procedures.” Meanwhile, students who remain in their own countries would only be permitted to take remote classes and maintain their “Active status” if their school will only be offering remote classes.

Under the previous policy, the Student and Exchange...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Cover Video - Published
News video: Harvard and MIT Sue Trump Administration Over Foreign Student Visa Rule

Harvard and MIT Sue Trump Administration Over Foreign Student Visa Rule 00:53

 The universities sued the administration due to its guidance preventing foreign students from staying in the US if they're enrolled in online-only courses.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Administration is Reportedly Out to Smear Dr. Anthony Fauci for Early Comments on Coronavirus [Video]

Trump Administration is Reportedly Out to Smear Dr. Anthony Fauci for Early Comments on Coronavirus

The Trump administration is reportedly out to undermine and discredit Dr. Anthony Fauci, as he continues to point out the U.S.’s failure to contain the coronavirus within the country. Veuer’s..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:29Published
California Teachers Resist Trump Administration Push for Classroom Teaching [Video]

California Teachers Resist Trump Administration Push for Classroom Teaching

It's the looming question for hundreds of thousands of parents across California: will students be returning in-person to classrooms at the start of the new school year this fall? Devin Fehely reports...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:57Published
Johns Hopkins University Suing Trump Administration Over Changes To Student And Exchange Visitor Program [Video]

Johns Hopkins University Suing Trump Administration Over Changes To Student And Exchange Visitor Program

Johns Hopkins University has joined a growing list of higher education institutions suing the Trump administration over changes to the Student And Exchange Visitor Program brought on by the coronavirus..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:23Published

Related news from verified sources

'Cruel, abrupt and unlawful': States sue Trump administration over college student visa rule

 The new rule could be devastating for students and universities alike, as many colleges plan to offer classes entirely online amid the pandemic.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this