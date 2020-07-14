Global  
 

Google Cloud and Fox Sports are teaming up to use machine learning to create better content for fans, like by scouring decades of old footage to find the most exciting plays

Business Insider Tuesday, 14 July 2020
Google Cloud and Fox Sports are teaming up to use machine learning to create better content for fans, like by scouring decades of old footage to find the most exciting plays· The future of sports is unclear as the coronavirus pandemic continues to surge in parts of the US. That means viewers may be regulated to reruns for the rest of the year. 
· Fox Sports and Google Cloud are teaming up to try to make that content, as well as future programming, more compelling. 
· Using Google Cloud's...
