A company half-owned by the Chinese government has been planting 'back doors' in the tax software American companies need to do business in China since 2018, researchers say

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources U.S. finalizing federal ban on Chinese tech parts



The Trump administration plans to finalize regulations this week that will bar the U.S. government from buying goods or services from any company that uses products from five Chinese companies.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:19 Published 5 days ago United States ‘Seriously’ Considering TikTok Ban



United States ‘Seriously’ Considering TikTok Ban On Monday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo revealed that the United States was “looking at” a ban on Chinese social media apps. The ban would.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:32 Published 1 week ago Pandemic Loan Gave Kanye's Yeezy Company Millions of Dollars



Pandemic Loan Gave Kanye's Yeezy Company Millions of Dollars The news comes days after the rapper announced he would run for president in 2020. Kanye West, via Twitter The Small Business Administration.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:24 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this Atsen RT @businessinsider: A company half-owned by the Chinese government has been planting 'back doors' in the tax software American companies n… 5 minutes ago Business Insider A company half-owned by the Chinese government has been planting 'back doors' in the tax software American companie… https://t.co/IVPusLJPJ9 17 minutes ago Vince Kuraitis "Less than half of those questioned were aware that TikTok is owned by a Chinese company." https://t.co/mtWf6X11Rk 2 days ago