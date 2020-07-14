Global  
 

A company half-owned by the Chinese government has been planting 'back doors' in the tax software American companies need to do business in China since 2018, researchers say

Business Insider Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
A company half-owned by the Chinese government has been planting 'back doors' in the tax software American companies need to do business in China since 2018, researchers say· New research from the cybersecurity company Trustwave shows malware planted in Chinese tax software dates back to 2018. 
· All companies doing business in China are required to download the software, and hundreds have identified the malware. It's made by Aisino, a 20,000-employee company approximately half-owned by the...
