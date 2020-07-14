QNAP’s AirPlay-enabled 2-Bay Cloud NAS falls to Amazon low at $239 (20% off) Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Amazon is currently offering the QNAP TS-231P2-4G 2-Bay Cloud NAS for* $238.74 shipped*. Down from the usual $299 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, beats B&H’s sale price by $30, and marks a new all-time low. QNAP’s Cloud NAS features two hard drive bays and is as solid of a backup server as it is for dishing out movies with Plex and AirPlay. It features up to 209MB/s transfer speeds, has dual Gigabit Ethernet ports as well as two USB 3.0 slots, and comes equipped with 4GB of RAM. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Head below for more.



