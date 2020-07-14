Massachusetts sues Uber and Lyft over driver classification Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Photo by Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images



Massachusetts filed a lawsuit against Uber and Lyft on Tuesday claiming the app-based companies are misclassifying drivers as independent contractors rather than employees. The state is the latest to challenge the way the multibillion-dollar ride-hailing industry treats its workers.



“For years Uber and Lyft have built their billion-dollar businesses on a model that exploits drivers,” Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said in a video message announcing the lawsuit. “Uber and Lyft set the rates. They alone set the rules. Drivers are employees.”



Video credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published 8 minutes ago Healey Sues Uber, Lyft Over Driver Classification 01:18 Attorney General Maura Healey wants Uber and Lyft to classify drivers as employees.

