Columbia’s Black Friday in July Sale offers deals from $11: shirts, swim, more

9to5Toys Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Columbia’s Black Friday in July Sale is live and offering *up to 75% off* original rates. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find great deals on t-shirts, shorts, pullovers, swimsuits, and much more. Complimentary delivery for Greater Rewards Members (free to sign up). Gear up for summer with the men’s PFG Fish Board Shorts that are currently marked down to* $30* and originally were priced at $50. These shorts are perfect for summer outings and they’re available in four color options. This style is also sweat-wicking and features UPF 50 sun protection. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Columbia customers. Score even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

