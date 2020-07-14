Global  
 

Decrypted: As tech giants rally against Hong Kong security law, Apple holds out

TechCrunch Tuesday, 14 July 2020
It’s not often Silicon Valley gets behind a single cause. Supporting net neutrality was one, reforming government surveillance another. Last week, Big Tech took up its latest: halting any cooperation with Hong Kong police. Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Twitter, and even China-headquartered TikTok said last week they would no longer respond to demands for user data […]
News video: Unexpectedly high voter turnout at Hong Kong primary elections

Unexpectedly high voter turnout at Hong Kong primary elections 02:36

 It is the first ballot since Beijing imposed its new national security law - many feared this would keep people away.

