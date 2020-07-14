New Joe Biden plan sees millions of jobs in aggressive climate action Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center on July 14th, 2020, in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden delivered remarks on his campaign’s ‘Build Back Better’ clean energy economic plan. | Photo by Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images



On Wednesday, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden revealed a revamped climate and energy plan that raises spending, expands efforts to address racial disparities, and sets an earlier deadline for cutting greenhouse gases.



Biden’s plan aims to eliminate carbon pollution from the power sector by 2035. Biden had previously committed to reaching a 100 percent “clean energy economy” by 2050. The plan comes with a $2 trillion price tag over four years, higher than his previous ten-year $1.7 trillion plan. Forty percent of clean energy investments will be earmarked for “disadvantaged communities.”



"“Today, he’s responded to many of those criticisms”"



