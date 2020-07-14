Global  
 

New Joe Biden plan sees millions of jobs in aggressive climate action

The Verge Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
New Joe Biden plan sees millions of jobs in aggressive climate actionDemocratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center on July 14th, 2020, in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden delivered remarks on his campaign’s ‘Build Back Better’ clean energy economic plan. | Photo by Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

On Wednesday, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden revealed a revamped climate and energy plan that raises spending, expands efforts to address racial disparities, and sets an earlier deadline for cutting greenhouse gases.

Biden’s plan aims to eliminate carbon pollution from the power sector by 2035. Biden had previously committed to reaching a 100 percent “clean energy economy” by 2050. The plan comes with a $2 trillion price tag over four years, higher than his previous ten-year $1.7 trillion plan. Forty percent of clean energy investments will be earmarked for “disadvantaged communities.”

"“Today, he’s responded to many of those criticisms”"

Biden’s more ambitious climate plans reflect recommendations made by a joint...
 Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday vowed to reenter the Paris Agreement and get "back into the business of leading the world."

Joe Biden Plots Energy Path With Eye on Left Flank, Swing-State Jobs

Joe Biden on Tuesday will unveil clean-energy and infrastructure plans that seek to balance progressives' demands for bold action on climate...
