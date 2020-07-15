Adam Neumann is back in the shared economy business with an investment in GoTo Global

Global  
 

Adam Neumann, the controversial co-founder and former CEO of WeWork, has taken a 33% equity stake in GoTo Global, a shared mobility company that operates in Israel and Malta and aims to expand into Europe later this year. Neumann’s family office, 166 2nd Financial Services, invested $10 million into GoTo Global, as part of a […]
