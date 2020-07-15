Adam Neumann is back in the shared economy business with an investment in GoTo Global Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Adam Neumann, the controversial co-founder and former CEO of WeWork, has taken a 33% equity stake in GoTo Global, a shared mobility company that operates in Israel and Malta and aims to expand into Europe later this year. Neumann’s family office, 166 2nd Financial Services, invested $10 million into GoTo Global, as part of a […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Adam Lambert provides Global Pride livestream highlight with Mad World cover



Adam Lambert gave a highlight performance of Tears For Fears' hit Mad World as part of Saturday's Global Pride 2020 livestream event. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published 3 weeks ago More Trouble For WeWork



Star up WeWork continues to flounder. In 2019 troubled start up WeWork pulled its IPO. The company reduced the size of the IPO after consumers lost interest in the company. Cofounder Adam Neumann.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:42 Published on May 29, 2020

Tweets about this