|
Adam Neumann is back in the shared economy business with an investment in GoTo Global
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Adam Neumann, the controversial co-founder and former CEO of WeWork, has taken a 33% equity stake in GoTo Global, a shared mobility company that operates in Israel and Malta and aims to expand into Europe later this year. Neumann’s family office, 166 2nd Financial Services, invested $10 million into GoTo Global, as part of a […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this