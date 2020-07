Oppo's 65W AirVOOC takes just 30 minutes to wirelessly charge a phone Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

It’s only been three months since Oppo started offering its 40W “AirVOOC” wireless charging tech on its Reno Ace 2, but today, the company is already teasing a faster, more powerful 65W upgrade. With the same 4,000mAh dual-cell battery, Oppo claims t... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Oppo’s 125W ‘Flash Charge’ Can Completely Recharge a Phone in 20 Minutes Oppo just announced a 125W power system, which can charge a 4,000mAh battery in just 20 minutes. On the wireless side, it has a 65W charger. The catch, you can't...

ExtremeTech 1 week ago





Tweets about this