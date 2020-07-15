Hyundai Creta Big Brother: Hyundai Tucson Launched At Rs 22.30 Lakh
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 () The big brother of Hyundai Creta, the Hyundai Tucson facelift, has finally been launched in India. Prices for this full-size SUV start at Rs 22.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The automaker has a good reputation for its compact and subcompact SUVs like Creta and Venue. However, it lacks the same appeal as its big brother, the Hyundai […]
The post Hyundai Creta Big Brother: Hyundai Tucson Launched At Rs 22.30 Lakh appeared first on Fossbytes.
Hyundai Motor has revealed fresh insights into the design language of its Vision T concept SUV, first revealed at the Los Angeles International Auto Show last year. Head of Hyundai Design SangYup Lee..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:27Published