Jio To Soon Rollout Made In India 5G, JioGlass, And Jio TV+

Fossbytes Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Google is going to invest an amount of Rs 33,737 crore in the Indian telecom service Reliance Jio. The investment was announced at the company’s 43rd annual general meeting (AGM). Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani also announced that Jio has developed a Made in India 5G solution from scratch. If things go as right, then Jio […]

