Razer launches itsy bitsy teenie weenie Huntsman Mini gaming keyboard Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

I'm a big fan of tenkeyless keyboards, which come without the number pad on the right side. Since I don't use those keys (I use the top row of numbers instead), it allows me to save space on my desk. Why have a number pad take up valuable desk space? Taking things even further, there are "60 percent" keyboards that remove everything from the right of the enter key (arrow keys, insert, print screen, etc). Instead, it maps those as function options on other keys. These keyboards save even more space, all while looking rather cool too. Now, Razer is… [Continue Reading] 👓 View full article

