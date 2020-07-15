Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Razer launches itsy bitsy teenie weenie Huntsman Mini gaming keyboard

betanews Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
I'm a big fan of tenkeyless keyboards, which come without the number pad on the right side. Since I don't use those keys (I use the top row of numbers instead), it allows me to save space on my desk. Why have a number pad take up valuable desk space? Taking things even further, there are "60 percent" keyboards that remove everything from the right of the enter key (arrow keys, insert, print screen, etc). Instead, it maps those as function options on other keys. These keyboards save even more space, all while looking rather cool too. Now, Razer is… [Continue Reading]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ks7000

ks7000.net.ve💾🦈😷🏡 RT @BrideOfLinux: I thought he was singing about a girl in a bikini: Razer launches itsy bitsy teenie weenie Huntsman Mini gaming keyboard… 5 days ago

BrideOfLinux

Christine Hall I thought he was singing about a girl in a bikini: Razer launches itsy bitsy teenie weenie Huntsman Mini gaming key… https://t.co/YYV8wGIc1c 5 days ago

joviannfeed

Jovi Umawing Beta News | "Razer launches itsy bitsy teenie weenie Huntsman Mini gaming keyboard" https://t.co/c6zmlD0CVp 6 days ago

StopMalvertisin

Kimberly BetaNews | Razer launches itsy bitsy teenie weenie Huntsman Mini gaming keyboard https://t.co/kI7SDPXlQn 1 week ago

brianfagioli

Brian Fagioli Razer launches itsy bitsy teenie weenie Huntsman Mini gaming keyboard ⁦@Razer⁩ https://t.co/7fdD4XYhtB 1 week ago

BetaNews

BetaNews.com Razer launches itsy bitsy teenie weenie Huntsman Mini gaming keyboard https://t.co/XAOxS2kTGA 1 week ago