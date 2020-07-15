Global  
 

The 'Uncharted' movie has finally started filming

engadget Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Oh crap, oh crap, oh crap! After goodness knows how many years, the Uncharted movie has finally started shooting. Spider-Man star Tom Holland announced the news through an Instagram post that shows a chair with the word "Nate" on it and the not-so-su...
