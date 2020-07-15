Global  
 

Mozilla’s VPN launches out of beta on Windows and Android

The Verge Wednesday, 15 July 2020
Mozilla's VPN launches out of beta on Windows and Android

Mozilla’s VPN service has officially launched and is now available for Windows and Android in six countries worldwide, including the US, Canada, and the UK, the company announced today. The service is available for $4.99 a month, and, like other VPNs, it’s designed to make your web-browsing more private and secure. As part of the move, the service is being rebranded from Firefox Private Network to Mozilla VPN, a change that was announced last month.

Mozilla argues that its VPN service has a couple of advantages over its many competitors. It says it should offer a faster browsing experience in many cases because it’s based on a protocol with less than a third of the lines of code of an average VPN service provider. The company is also...
