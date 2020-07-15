Mozilla’s VPN launches out of beta on Windows and Android Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Image: Mozilla



Mozilla’s VPN service has officially launched and is now available for Windows and Android in six countries worldwide, including the US, Canada, and the UK, the company announced today. The service is available for $4.99 a month, and, like other VPNs, it’s designed to make your web-browsing more private and secure. As part of the move, the service is being rebranded from Firefox Private Network to Mozilla VPN, a change that was announced last month.



Mozilla argues that its VPN service has a couple of advantages over its many competitors. It says it should offer a faster browsing experience in many cases because it’s based on a protocol with less than a third of the lines of code of an average VPN service provider. The company is also... Image: MozillaMozilla’s VPN service has officially launched and is now available for Windows and Android in six countries worldwide, including the US, Canada, and the UK, the company announced today. The service is available for $4.99 a month, and, like other VPNs, it’s designed to make your web-browsing more private and secure. As part of the move, the service is being rebranded from Firefox Private Network to Mozilla VPN, a change that was announced last month.Mozilla argues that its VPN service has a couple of advantages over its many competitors. It says it should offer a faster browsing experience in many cases because it’s based on a protocol with less than a third of the lines of code of an average VPN service provider. The company is also... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: ANI - Published 15 hours ago Mozilla's VPN launches out of beta on Windows and Android 01:10 Mozilla's VPN service has been officially launched and is now available for Windows and Android in six countries worldwide, including the US, Canada, and the UK, the company announced today. According to The Verge, the service is available for 4.99 USD a month, and, like other VPNs, it is designed to... You Might Like

Related news from verified sources [Update: Out of beta] Mozilla launches a standalone VPN service for Android and Chromebook Mozilla, the company behind the Firefox browser, has announced that it’s bringing a private VPN to Android, Chromebook, and Windows as a standalone...

9to5Google 1 day ago





Tweets about this