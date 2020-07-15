|
The Trump administration has dropped its new international student visa rule after it was slammed by universities and tech companies
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
· The Trump administration has dropped a new rule that would have forced international students at colleges with online-only classes this Fall to return to their country of origin.
· Harvard and MIT sued the administration over the rule, arguing that the administration failed to allow for legally mandated public comment before...
|
|
|
|
|
