Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Trump administration has dropped its new international student visa rule after it was slammed by universities and tech companies

Business Insider Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
The Trump administration has dropped its new international student visa rule after it was slammed by universities and tech companies· The Trump administration has dropped a new rule that would have forced international students at colleges with online-only classes this Fall to return to their country of origin.
· Harvard and MIT sued the administration over the rule, arguing that the administration failed to allow for legally mandated public comment before...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Trump Administration Reverses Policy On International Students Studying In US

Trump Administration Reverses Policy On International Students Studying In US 02:16

 The Trump administration has rescinded a rule that would have required international students to transfer schools or leave the country if their colleges hold classes entirely online this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

VISA policy for foreign students: Why did US IT firms, colleges want a reversal? | Oneindia News [Video]

VISA policy for foreign students: Why did US IT firms, colleges want a reversal? | Oneindia News

International students in the US can breathe a sigh of relief. The Trump administration has now rescinded its July 6 rule which temporarily barred international students from staying in the US if their..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:33Published
Trump Administration Drops Order Barring international Students [Video]

Trump Administration Drops Order Barring international Students

Facing eight federal lawsuits and opposition from hundreds of universities, the Trump administration on Tuesday rescinded a rule that would have required international students to transfer or leave the..

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:37Published
Trump administration rescinds rule on international students [Video]

Trump administration rescinds rule on international students

Trump administration rescinds rule on international students

Credit: KEZIPublished

Related news from verified sources

Tech companies join lawsuit against Trump’s new student visa rule

 Facebook, Google, Microsoft along with several other tech companies have joined the US Chamber of Commerce in adding on to a lawsuit against the Trump...
engadget Also reported by •bizjournalsTechCrunchWorldNewsIndiaTimesSeattle TimesUSATODAY.com

Trump administration drops college student visa rule prohibiting online-only classes

 The abrupt about-face came after a backlash from universities and state officials who said the US should not force international students to leave.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

jfkplanespotter

The Railfanning Birdwatcher RT @businessinsider: The Trump administration has dropped its new international student visa rule after it was slammed by universities and… 23 seconds ago

IchijoKawado

Yoshie ICHIJO-KAWADO RT @judah_robinson: NEWS: The Trump administration has dropped its plan to force some international students out of the U.S. this fall.… 3 minutes ago

wallstsolver

Wall St Solver The Trump administration has dropped its new international student visa rule after it was slammed by universities a… https://t.co/Ytdr5J78XA 4 minutes ago

ASIEDUMARFO

Evans101 The Trump administration has dropped its new international student visa rule after it was slammed by universities a… https://t.co/hi3VJE8Lne 4 minutes ago

POTUSNetwork

Presidential News Network The Trump administration has dropped its new international student visa rule after it was slammed by universities a… https://t.co/0NrYwykrp3 4 minutes ago

ashd1710

ashish deshpande RT @finshots: So the Trump Administration just dropped plans to deport international students in online only classes. And if you're wonderi… 10 minutes ago