Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

From Deutsche Bank to CME, Google Cloud has nabbed a string of big financial clients. Here are 3 ways it's making its pitch to win over Wall Street.

Business Insider Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
From Deutsche Bank to CME, Google Cloud has nabbed a string of big financial clients. Here are 3 ways it's making its pitch to win over Wall Street.· Google Cloud has announced deals with several large financial firms — including CME Group, Deutsche Bank, and PayPal —over the past 10 months. 
· Ulku Rowe, technical director for financial services at Google Cloud, told Business Insider there has been increased momentum among financial firms to adopt the public cloud...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: Philadelphia Still Faces Big Expense For Citizens Bank Park, Lincoln Financial Field

Philadelphia Still Faces Big Expense For Citizens Bank Park, Lincoln Financial Field 00:28

 The city is still on the hook for $35 million.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Deutsche Bank to pay $150 mln penalty over Epstein [Video]

Deutsche Bank to pay $150 mln penalty over Epstein

New York authorities have fined Deutsche Bank $150 mln over failures including the services it provided to Jeffrey Epstein - the former financier who committed suicide while awaiting trial on charges..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:09Published

Tweets about this

iggnak

iggnak RT @Zackideas: @EricTrump Why not release all Trump taxes so we see how Russia owns the Trumps via dirty loans from Deutsche Bank and China… 29 minutes ago

NickB09121299

Nick B. RT @NickB09121299: Two hundred billion dollars of illegal loans from Deutsche Bank that was backed by Russia. Three Deutsche Bank Executive… 1 day ago

NolanHack

#NativeLivesMatter, too John Lewis took money from these folks: Raytheon, Coca-Cola, Chevron, the US Government, Google, Lockheed Martin, B… https://t.co/S4rECNeqsX 1 day ago

NickB09121299

Nick B. Two hundred billion dollars of illegal loans from Deutsche Bank that was backed by Russia. Three Deutsche Bank Exec… https://t.co/iPyKep31pX 1 day ago

ForefrontComms

ForefrontComms From @DeutscheBank to @CMEGroup, @googlecloud has nabbed a string of big financial clients. Here are 3 ways it's ma… https://t.co/VkIkUBUHUK 2 days ago

PaulChen_View

Paul Chen It begins from Deutsche Bank that foreign investment's leaving Hong Kong. It may indicate the attitude changing of… https://t.co/7zoi3xH4i5 3 days ago

milesward

miles ward RT @lesv: As financial services leaders like @CMEGroup pivot towards the cloud, @googlecloud is working to help them digitize offerings, an… 4 days ago

lesv

Les Vogel As financial services leaders like @CMEGroup pivot towards the cloud, @googlecloud is working to help them digitize… https://t.co/0if7YV3QU6 4 days ago