OnePlus Nord Unveiled Unofficially: Everything You Need To Know

Fossbytes Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
OnePlus will be making a re-entry into the budget smartphone niche with OnePlus Nord. The company will officially unveil the OnePlus Nord at an AR event on July 21. Ahead of the event, OnePlus has already confirmed smartphone specifications through its official Instagram channel and Amazon listing. Now, the design of OnePlus Nord has also […]

News video: OnePlus confirms Nord to have ultra-wide selfie camera

OnePlus confirms Nord to have ultra-wide selfie camera 01:24

 OnePlus has confirmed that the new smartphone OnePlus Nord will have a selfie camera with an ultra-wide 105-degree field of view. According to The Verge, the smartphone manufacturer confirmed the news in a video posted to the Nord's Instagram page. However, it didn't confirm the resolution of the...

