Reliance Jio Announces ‘Jio Glass’ Mixed Reality Glasses

Wednesday, 15 July 2020 () Reliance Jio, one of India’s biggest telecom networks, has announced mixed reality glasses called “Jio Glass” at its 43rd annual conference. The mixed reality headset targets teachers and students, and aims to revolutionize classroom teaching in the country. Reliance claims the product will enable 3D virtual rooms and holographic classes in real-time through the Jio […]
