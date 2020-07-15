Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Reliance Jio Announces ‘Jio Glass’ Mixed Reality Glasses

Fossbytes Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Reliance Jio, one of India’s biggest telecom networks, has announced mixed reality glasses called “Jio Glass” at its 43rd annual conference. The mixed reality headset targets teachers and students, and aims to revolutionize classroom teaching in the country. Reliance claims the product will enable 3D virtual rooms and holographic classes in real-time through the Jio […]

The post Reliance Jio Announces ‘Jio Glass’ Mixed Reality Glasses appeared first on Fossbytes.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Reliance unveils 'Jio Glass' for mixed reality experience

Reliance unveils 'Jio Glass' for mixed reality experience 02:11

 Reliance Industries during their 43rd Annual General Meeting unveiled 'Jio Glass' on July 15. 'Jio Glass' is a step further to make the digital interactions more real. People can not only see but also feel the presence of each other despite being physically away. The glass weighs only 75 grams and...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jio developed 5G from scratch, can be ready for field deployment next year: Mukesh Ambani [Video]

Jio developed 5G from scratch, can be ready for field deployment next year: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said that Jio has developed a complete 5G solution from scratch. "Jio has developed a complete 5G solution from scratch, this will enable us to launch a..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:17Published
Reliance Jio-ADIA deal: All you need to know [Video]

Reliance Jio-ADIA deal: All you need to know

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL)  raised ₹5,683.50 crore from a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) for its Jio Platforms. ADIA’s investment will translate into a..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:41Published

Tweets about this