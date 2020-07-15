Global  
 

9to5Toys Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Newegg is now offering $100 Lowe’s gift cards for *$90 with free digital delivery*. Codes are usually delivered in minutes “or, at most, within 48-hours” at Newegg. This is $10 off with a limit of two per customer and a perfect way to score a nice discount on your next trip to Lowe’s, in-store or online. If you have any DIY projects planned for this summer, you might as well have some discounted credit in your pocket. These gift cards can be used on just about anything at Lowe’s (other than gift cards, of course). More details below. more…

The post Score some free Lowe’s or adidas credit: Gift cards now up to 22% off appeared first on 9to5Toys.
Video credit: Buzz60 - Published
News video: Why It’s So Difficult to Get a New Credit Card During the Pandemic

Why It’s So Difficult to Get a New Credit Card During the Pandemic 00:59

 Credit card issuers have been more reserved with giving out new credit cards since the economy took a hit, even significantly reducing credit limits.

