Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Twitter stock slides after-hours amid scramble to contain high-profile account hacks

TechCrunch Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Twitter’s stock slid as much as 4% in after-hours trading as the company tried to swat down hackers that had taken over the accounts of multiple high-profile users. Accounts belonging to Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Kanye West, Joe Biden, Warren Buffet, Apple and many others had their accounts compromised Wednesday afternoon, all posting […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Twitter accounts of Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates hacked to run Bitcoin Scam

Twitter accounts of Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates hacked to run Bitcoin Scam 01:15

 A number of high profile Twitter accounts including that of US presidential hopeful Joe Biden, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates and of Apple were simultaneously hacked on Wednesday by attackers to carry out what appeared to be a cryptocurrency scam. According to The Verge, The...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tweetninja_io

Tweet Ninja RT @TechCrunch: Twitter stock slides after-hours amid scramble to contain high-profile account hacks https://t.co/jacAlQpmhb by @lucasmtny 8 hours ago

femtech_

FemTech_🖥👩🏽‍💻 RT @SIKANDAR1919: Twitter stock slides after-hours amid scramble to contain high-profile account hacks. https://t.co/CYCtezPbJz. #twitterha… 10 hours ago

HyperedgeEmbed

HyperEdge Embed https://t.co/EfkGYFzPr6 Twitter stock slides after-hours amid scramble to contain high-profile account hacks… https://t.co/5hcuu8BwyO 11 hours ago

lisefalardeau

Lise Falardeau Twitter stock slides after widespread hack of politicians, celebrities - National | https://t.co/zmgWSjn1zi https://t.co/x1mSz2SUEN 23 hours ago

iGhuriz

Wajid Ahmed Ghouri Twitter stock slides after-hours amid scramble to contain high-profile account hacks https://t.co/HGb6jOLRuR https://t.co/wnbmdSEI6r 23 hours ago

ColinAC

Colin Christianson Twitter stock slides after-hours amid scramble to contain high-profile account hacks https://t.co/otoYcc9dov https://t.co/041f6bi3wk 23 hours ago

RobMacD35127984

Rob MacDonald RT @globalnews: Twitter stock slides after widespread hack of politicians, celebrities https://t.co/ENY8GlRAm4 https://t.co/aBzUX7OC5i 23 hours ago

iceboxdesigns

IceBoxDesigns Twitter stock slides after-hours amid scramble to contain high-profile account hacks https://t.co/rJzpdhAiQl #tech… https://t.co/LWIoF3Yw5x 1 day ago