Wednesday, 15 July 2020 () Twitter’s stock slid as much as 4% in after-hours trading as the company tried to swat down hackers that had taken over the accounts of multiple high-profile users. Accounts belonging to Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Kanye West, Joe Biden, Warren Buffet, Apple and many others had their accounts compromised Wednesday afternoon, all posting […]
A number of high profile Twitter accounts including that of US presidential hopeful Joe Biden, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates and of Apple were simultaneously hacked on Wednesday by attackers to carry out what appeared to be a cryptocurrency scam. According to The Verge, The...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Tweet Ninja RT @TechCrunch: Twitter stock slides after-hours amid scramble to contain high-profile account hacks https://t.co/jacAlQpmhb by @lucasmtny8 hours ago