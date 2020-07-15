Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Twitter hack targets Musk, Biden, Apple and hundreds more

FT.com Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Bitcoin scam raises new security questions for social media platform
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MouAmmarCFC

مُــحَـــمَّــد RT @FinancialTimes: Twitter hack targets Musk, Biden, Apple and hundreds more https://t.co/B6CmkStKXi 7 seconds ago

khatbee

Kat RT @USATODAY: Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and others appear to be targets of one of the largest hacks on Twi… 36 seconds ago

WaltjenSharon

Shazzi RT @TikTokTrump_: Apparent large scale Twitter hack: Joe Biden, Elon Musk, among some of the big accounts just announced that have been hac… 46 seconds ago

LesleyPro_04

Jared B RT @ABC7NY: Joe Biden, Kanye West, Elon Musk among targets of apparent Twitter Bitcoin spam hack https://t.co/3ByRsjAqKd https://t.co/sWhzY… 2 minutes ago

Chris_1791

Chris Joe Biden, Kanye West, Elon Musk among targets of apparent Twitter Bitcoin scam hack https://t.co/pEoVeoyQ7X via @6abc 2 minutes ago

trixywh

Trixy Wh RT @ABC7: #BREAKING Joe Biden, Kanye West, Elon Musk among targets of apparent Twitter Bitcoin spam hack https://t.co/FD6nt9eJ25 2 minutes ago