A massive hack is taking over Twitter, and you should probably log out of your account if you're active on multiple devices. Here's how. Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

· A widespread Twitter scam has hacked into dozens of high-profile accounts, including that of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and presidential hopeful Joe Biden.

· A Twitter spokesperson told Business Insider that it's "looking into this," but in the meantime, it's unclear which accounts hackers still have planned to target.

· A widespread Twitter scam has hacked into dozens of high-profile accounts, including that of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and presidential hopeful Joe Biden.· A Twitter spokesperson told Business Insider that it's "looking into this," but in the meantime, it's unclear which accounts hackers still have planned to target.

