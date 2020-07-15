|
A massive hack is taking over Twitter, and you should probably log out of your account if you're active on multiple devices. Here's how.
· A widespread Twitter scam has hacked into dozens of high-profile accounts, including that of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and presidential hopeful Joe Biden.
· A Twitter spokesperson told Business Insider that it's "looking into this," but in the meantime, it's unclear which accounts hackers still have planned to target.
· As a...
