UFC Fight Island continues with UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige — here's how to watch

Business Insider Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
UFC Fight Island continues with UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige — here's how to watch 

· *UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige will be broadcast live on Saturday, July 15, through the ESPN cable channel and the ESPN+ streaming service.*
· Featherweight contenders Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige headline a list of fighters looking to work their way up the roster in this midweek event.
· *The prelims are set...
