Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Twitter has shut off the ability for some people to tweet after massive hack

The Verge Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Twitter has shut off the ability for some people to tweet after massive hackIllustration by Alex Castro

Twitter appears to have completely disabled the ability for some accounts to send new tweets following a massive hack on the social media website, which has seen numerous popular accounts, including Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Joe Biden, Bill Gates, and others, tweet out a bitcoin scam.

While Twitter hasn’t confirmed how the block works, it appears to only apply to accounts that have been verified by Twitter. Unverified accounts appear to still be able to tweet normally, and verified accounts appear to be able to retweet existing tweets. It’s unclear how broadly Twitter has disabled the ability to send new tweets, or how long it will be before verified users are able to tweet again.

A Tweet from Twitter confirming that some users may be...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

DISH’s Robertson Sees Programmatic TV Rising In Pandemic [Video]

DISH’s Robertson Sees Programmatic TV Rising In Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has up-ended all the norms of traditional TV ad buying, with the usual upfront ad sales season largely suspended. That is what happens when brands, uncertain about their future..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 08:43Published
TikToker demonstrates how to see who's liked you on Tinder without a premium membership [Video]

TikToker demonstrates how to see who's liked you on Tinder without a premium membership

Though Tinder Gold has many benefits like unlimited likes and the ability to match with people all over the world, it’s still hard to justify spending $30 a month on it.Thankfully, if all you really..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:15Published

Tweets about this

tcit6

Tito (Tyler) RT @SuplexCasey: Twitter has shut off the ability for some people to tweet after massive hack https://t.co/brIpY5ovSr 20 seconds ago

VirtualBoricua

Virtual Boricua Twitter has shut off the ability for some “verified” accounts to tweet after massive hack. https://t.co/gVedu4b7AN 35 seconds ago

govcso

Dan Lohrmann Twitter has shut off the ability for some people to tweet after massive hack #Twitter #hack #massive https://t.co/OTurVcv7DI 1 minute ago

accidntlmystic

Carolyn Boyle RT @proflevin: 🆕Twitter has shut off the ability for some people to tweet after massive hack https://t.co/sPAZUUbQD4 via @Verge 2 minutes ago

MichaelMacLeod1

Michael MacLeod RT @SuplexCasey: Twitter has shut off the ability for some people to tweet after massive hack https://t.co/brIpY5ovSr 3 minutes ago

re_si_st

Outraged Liberal RT @Karmastrophic_: Twitter has shut off the ability for some people to tweet after massive hack https://t.co/x4vKjQh8BG 3 minutes ago

pr_mhenderson

Marjorie Henderson Twitter has shut off the ability for some people to tweet after massive hack - The Verge #hacked https://t.co/7i3ovfZ9dZ 5 minutes ago

Karmastrophic_

🐾Karmastrophic, Kpop Agent🐾 Twitter has shut off the ability for some people to tweet after massive hack https://t.co/x4vKjQh8BG 5 minutes ago