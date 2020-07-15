Twitter has shut off the ability for some people to tweet after massive hack Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

Illustration by Alex Castro



Twitter appears to have completely disabled the ability for some accounts to send new tweets following a massive hack on the social media website, which has seen numerous popular accounts, including Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Joe Biden, Bill Gates, and others, tweet out a bitcoin scam.



While Twitter hasn’t confirmed how the block works, it appears to only apply to accounts that have been verified by Twitter. Unverified accounts appear to still be able to tweet normally, and verified accounts appear to be able to retweet existing tweets. It’s unclear how broadly Twitter has disabled the ability to send new tweets, or how long it will be before verified users are able to tweet again.



