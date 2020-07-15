|
Google Chrome for desktop will soon let you edit your saved passwords
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
To help make securely navigating the web easier, Google Chrome can access and autofill the passwords you’ve saved to your Google account. Soon, Google Chrome will also be able to directly manage and edit your saved passwords.
