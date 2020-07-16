Global  
 

Monzo launches new Monzo Plus with software features it hopes users will want to pay for

TechCrunch Thursday, 16 July 2020
Can a bank charge for software? That’s the existential question Monzo appears to be asking itself with its second — or, possibly, third — attempt at launching Monzo Plus, a premium version of its popular current account. In an uncharacteristic (and very public) misstep, Monzo originally launched a version of Monzo Plus in 2019, only […]
