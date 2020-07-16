Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Here's an exclusive look at the pitch deck fantasy soccer startup Sorare used to win funding from striker Andre Schurrle and Seedcamp

Business Insider Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Here's an exclusive look at the pitch deck fantasy soccer startup Sorare used to win funding from striker Andre Schurrle and Seedcamp· Blockchain fantasy soccer startup Sorare just netted $4 million in a funding round backed by Seedcamp and German striker Andre Schurrle.
· Schurrle told Business Insider he was "immediately impressed" by founders Nicolas Julia and Adrien Montfort, and that he will be "helping them along the journey" to build their card-based...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Fantasy soccer startup Sorare nets $4 million in a funding round backed by German striker Andre Schurrle

Fantasy soccer startup Sorare nets $4 million in a funding round backed by German striker Andre Schurrle · Blockchain fantasy soccer startup Sorare has raised $4 million in a funding round backed by Seedcamp and German striker Andre Schurrle.  · Schurrle told...
Business Insider


Tweets about this