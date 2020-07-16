Global  
 

Twitter stock dives in pre-market after a widespread hack took control of major celebrities' accounts including Bill Gates, Elon Musk, and Warren Buffett

Business Insider Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Twitter stock dives in pre-market after a widespread hack took control of major celebrities' accounts including Bill Gates, Elon Musk, and Warren Buffett· *Twitter stock plummeted 7% in pre-market trading on Thursday after it was hit with a massive blue-tick hack as many verified accounts reported being unable to tweet.*
· *The company said a "coordinated social engineering attack" had "successfully targeted" some employees who enabled access to hackers to its internal...
Video credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: Elon Musk Becomes 7th Wealthiest Person in the World

Elon Musk Becomes 7th Wealthiest Person in the World 00:26

 Elon Musk has become the seventh wealthiest person in the world, surpassing Warren Buffet. The move up the list came after Tesla stock surged and Buffet made a $3 billion charitable donation.

Twitter staff targeted by 'coordinated social engineering' attack as hackers hijack verified accounts in Bitcoin scam

 Overnight, Twitter suffered a massive attack by hackers who tried to use the verified accounts of celebrities and high-profile users to execute a Bitcoin scam....
betanews


