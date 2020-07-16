How to use Instagram Stories effectively in 2020 Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

*Hi, this is Amanda Perelli and welcome back to Influencer Dashboard, our weekly rundown on the influencer and creator economy. Sign up for the newsletter here.*



Earlier this year, when the coronavirus pandemic began to hit the US, some top retailers suspended their affiliate marketing programs to save on costs.



But now... *Hi, this is Amanda Perelli and welcome back to Influencer Dashboard, our weekly rundown on the influencer and creator economy. Sign up for the newsletter here.*Earlier this year, when the coronavirus pandemic began to hit the US, some top retailers suspended their affiliate marketing programs to save on costs.But now 👓 View full article

