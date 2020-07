Michelle Obama is hosting a new podcast exclusively on Spotify, titled 'The Michelle Obama Podcast' Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

· *Former First Lady Michelle Obama is teaming up with Spotify to launch a new podcast.*

· *"The Michelle Obama Podcast" is scheduled to debut on July 29, and will feature "*candid, human, and personal conversations" with a variety of familiar faces.

