Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

7 Best Free VPN Apps For Android In 2020 | The Genuine Ones

Fossbytes Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is like a cloak that protects your identity and makes you anonymous on the internet. It even allows you to visit websites that were previously inaccessible. But all of this is only true if you have a genuinely good VPN app. Ironically, there are many bogus free VPN apps for Android that will […]

The post 7 Best Free VPN Apps For Android In 2020 | The Genuine Ones appeared first on Fossbytes.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Mozilla's VPN launches out of beta on Windows and Android

Mozilla's VPN launches out of beta on Windows and Android 01:10

 Mozilla's VPN service has been officially launched and is now available for Windows and Android in six countries worldwide, including the US, Canada, and the UK, the company announced today. According to The Verge, the service is available for 4.99 USD a month, and, like other VPNs, it is designed to...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PekkaMyllynen

Pekka Myllynen Best password managers in 2020 : Free, and paid apps for secure password lists https://t.co/4Rh73TSlQX… https://t.co/O1vCIMouCk 2 hours ago

BillisKing

Bill King RT @NashSportsRadio: Coming up next on WNSR is The @BillisKing Show! The Best College Football Talk Presented By The @OmniNashville Hotel!… 3 hours ago

NashSportsRadio

WNSR - Nashville Sports Radio Coming up next on WNSR is The @BillisKing Show! The Best College Football Talk Presented By The @OmniNashville Hot… https://t.co/KjicpnVevR 3 hours ago

SaiAbhijat

Sai Abhijat RT @TechBaked: 10 Best Android Apps for July 2020 [Free + Paid] https://t.co/lvNeIZ1gJL 23 hours ago

TechBaked

Tech Baked 10 Best Android Apps for July 2020 [Free + Paid] https://t.co/lvNeIZ1gJL 23 hours ago

LK_Sharma

LaxmiKant Sharma RT @systweak: Best Free Android Cleaner Apps To Speed Up & Boost Performance. #BestOf #Apps #Systweak #TechHouse #Free #Android https://t… 1 day ago

GadgetStripe

Gadget Stripe Best Apps For Reading Books On Android Devices For Free https://t.co/CEoSrhWo5S 1 day ago

IpeeWorld

IPEE World 10 Best Apps to Fake GPS Location on Android https://t.co/WwsUm5Ivkf 1 day ago