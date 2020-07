A Partial Supernova Flung This White Dwarf Across the Milky Way Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

There's a fascinating white dwarf star in our (relatively) nearby neighborhood with atmospheric characteristics like we've never seen before.



The post A Partial Supernova Flung This White Dwarf Across the Milky Way appeared first on ExtremeTech. There's a fascinating white dwarf star in our (relatively) nearby neighborhood with atmospheric characteristics like we've never seen before.The post A Partial Supernova Flung This White Dwarf Across the Milky Way appeared first on ExtremeTech. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: AmazeLab - Published 23 hours ago Star Hurtling Across the Milky Way May Have Survived a Supernova 01:10 What do you get when a star crosses the Milky Way at about 560,000 miles per hour? Apparently, a supernova survivor. You Might Like

Tweets about this