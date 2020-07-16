Global  
 

Amazon Prime now includes 'free' live TV in Germany

engadget Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Amazon Prime customers in Germany now have access to live TV at no additional cost, Broadband TV News reports. Amazon has launched a linear TV package with 38 channels from public broadcasters, including 28 HD channels. Customers in Germany simply ha...
