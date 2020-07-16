Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Microsoft to launch xCloud streaming free with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in September

The Verge Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Microsoft to launch xCloud streaming free with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in SeptemberIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Microsoft is planning to launch its game streaming service, currently known as Project xCloud, free to its paying Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers in September. The xCloud service will allow Xbox players to play games on mobile devices or even start a game on their consoles and resume it on their phone or tablet. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate combines Xbox Live access, an Xbox Game Pass subscription, and, starting in September, xCloud game streaming into a single $14.99 monthly subscription.

Microsoft is promising that more than 100 Xbox Game Pass titles will be playable on a phone or tablet when the streaming service launches. Microsoft isn’t detailing which countries will be supported at launch just yet, though. The company has been...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Microsoft Stops 12-Month Xbox Live Gold Memberships

Microsoft Stops 12-Month Xbox Live Gold Memberships 00:28

 Microsoft Stops 12-Month Xbox Live Gold Memberships

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Microsoft showcases gameplay from Xbox Series X titles [Video]

Microsoft showcases gameplay from Xbox Series X titles

Tech giant Microsoft on Thursday showcased the gameplay from its 13 new titles for its Xbox Series X. According to The Verge, the company had announced the new titles back in May but on Thursday they..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Top 10 Things Video Game Remakes Always Get Wrong [Video]

Top 10 Things Video Game Remakes Always Get Wrong

Remakes and remasters of classic games are great and all, but when they don't live up to expectations they can tarnish a franchise. For this list, we’re looking at the many issues that plague video..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:02Published
Halo Infinite on Xbox Series X - Official Campaign Gameplay Trailer [Video]

Halo Infinite on Xbox Series X - Official Campaign Gameplay Trailer

Check out the official "Campaign Gameplay" trailer for the first-person shooter video game Halo Infinite. It will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Microsoft Windows. Halo Infinite Release..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 08:58Published

Related news from verified sources

Microsoft will add free Project xCloud gaming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

 Microsoft’s Project xCloud remote-gaming service has faded somewhat as the world has retreated indoors. This September, however, Project xCloud will become...
PC World

Xbox is bundling xCloud streaming with Game Pass Ultimate

 Microsoft today announced it’s adding Project xCloud, it’s ambitious cloud gaming service, to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. By tying the two together, it boosts...
The Next Web

Microsoft to launch cloud video game service, Project xCloud, in September

 Microsoft will launch Project xCloud, a cloud-based video game streaming service, in September. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will get it free.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this