Twitter saw $1.3 billion in market value wiped out after a massive hack targeted Barack Obama, Kim Kardashian, Elon Musk, and other prominent accounts (TWTR)
Thursday, 16 July 2020 () · Twitter's market value took a hit after a colossal hack compromised the accounts of politicians and tech leaders including Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk on Wednesday.
· Shares of Twitter dropped by more than 4% in pre-market trading on Thursday, wiping out as much as $1.3 billion in market value.
·...
Twitter users were utterly confused when they saw Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos among many other famous public figures offer money in return for donations in the cryptocurrency bitoin. This was a..
