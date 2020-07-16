Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Weeks later, Dr Disrespect still won’t say what happened with Twitch

The Verge Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Weeks later, Dr Disrespect still won’t say what happened with TwitchPhoto by Bobby Quillard

Dr Disrespect has spoken up for the first time in over two weeks in conversations with multiple news outlets, but the streamer declined to comment on why he might have been banned from Twitch and provided only vague details about what might come next.

The streamer, real name Herschel “Guy” Beahm, told The Washington Post that he wasn’t interested in “engaging crazy speculation” about the reasons behind his apparent ban. He’s “considering” a lawsuit against Twitch, according to PC Gamer, and he’s starting to figure out what the Doc’s return will look like. He also said he took a short vacation to the beach. “I’ve been dealing with a lot of stress and anxiety,” Beahm said.

"“Honestly, we just don’t know.”"

Beahm’s Twitch account disappeared...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dr DisRespect Has Been Banned From Twitch As Fans Notice 'Strange' and 'Disturbing Behaviour [Video]

Dr DisRespect Has Been Banned From Twitch As Fans Notice 'Strange' and 'Disturbing Behaviour

Dr DisRespect Has Been Banned From Twitch As Fans Notice 'Strange' and 'Disturbing Behaviour

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:00Published
Esports News to Start the Week: Dr Disrespect, Riot Games, Rocket League and more! [Video]

Esports News to Start the Week: Dr Disrespect, Riot Games, Rocket League and more!

From Dr Disrespect getting kicked off Twitch to Rocket League celebrating its 5th birthday, we’ve got your esports news roundup for the week!

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 02:44Published

Tweets about this

mattjrosenberg

Matt Rosenberg It's very weird that one of the biggest streamers was banned and it's still not public why. Also, if there's anyon… https://t.co/1Kj5nxfyiS 34 seconds ago

Kockie6

Kockie RT @Kotaku: Weeks later, Dr Disrespect says he still doesn't know why Twitch banned him https://t.co/BLaiu2nMwP https://t.co/8z2i3Y08BS 8 minutes ago

RobinFromXipe

Robin Xipe Weeks later, Dr Disrespect still won’t say what happened with Twitch Read More in https://t.co/cqnba4ee0t Thank you verge Xipe_tech 25 minutes ago

VideoGameNews

Video Games / News Weeks later, Dr Disrespect still won’t say what happened with Twitch https://t.co/mr7akE4w29 https://t.co/BZuphTKASq 34 minutes ago

NcsVentures

National Cyber Security Weeks later, Dr Disrespect still won’t say what happened with Twitch | #comptia https://t.co/0WAc1WuZVu 37 minutes ago

ZeRoRestt

ZeRoRestt RT @Kotaku_UK: Weeks later, Dr Disrespect says he still doesn't know why he was banned from Twitch https://t.co/TA5A5dkaSt https://t.co/dDH… 52 minutes ago

KyleOrl

Kyle Orland The fact that Twitch is *still* not saying why Dr. Disrespect was banned, weeks later, thus giving him cover to cla… https://t.co/ikK7lNHV2N 1 hour ago

Kotaku_UK

Kotaku UK Weeks later, Dr Disrespect says he still doesn't know why he was banned from Twitch https://t.co/TA5A5dkaSt https://t.co/dDH6K9ePjA 1 hour ago