Revel lands permit to bring hundreds of electric mopeds to San Francisco
Thursday, 16 July 2020 () Shared electric moped startup Revel received a permit that will allow it to operate in San Francisco, beginning in August. The startup will start with a fleet of 432 mopeds featuring a new paint scheme and a more powerful engine to help riders get up and over the city’s infamously steep hills. For now, the […]
Louis' Restaurant, a beloved San Francisco diner perched above the Sutro Baths at Lands End that has served pretty good food with stunning views of the wide Pacific for more than eight decades, announced it is closing permanently -- another victim of the coronavirus pandemic. (7/14/20)