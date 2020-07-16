Global  
 

Revel lands permit to bring hundreds of electric mopeds to San Francisco

TechCrunch Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Shared electric moped startup Revel received a permit that will allow it to operate in San Francisco, beginning in August. The startup will start with a fleet of 432 mopeds featuring a new paint scheme and a more powerful engine to help riders get up and over the city’s infamously steep hills. For now, the […]
