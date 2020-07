Want to start your own Jurassic Park? Over 70 animatronic dinosaurs are going up for auction in B.C. Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The collection of more than 70 life-size dinosaur replicas has attracted worldwide interest, says auctioneer. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this