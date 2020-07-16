Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Direct Line Group acquires London-based insurance app Brolly

TechCrunch Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Brolly, the U.K. digital insurance app, has been acquired by incumbent Direct Line Group. The terms of the acquisition aren’t being disclosed, while the transaction is expected to formally close during the third quarter of 2020. Originally founded by former Aviva underwriter and product manager Phoebe Hugh and former Skype and Microsoft engineering manager Mykhailo […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

IAM__Network

IAM Platform Direct Line Group acquires London-based insurance app Brolly READ MORE: https://t.co/MMK4wEiJnh #Accidents… https://t.co/77pMBvKlYi 2 days ago

varunbhanot

Varun Bhanot Appears to be a bad acquisition. Anyone know any more? https://t.co/o4DoFLBDWO 4 days ago

IAM__Network

IAM Platform Direct Line Group acquires London-based insurance app Brolly READ MORE: https://t.co/MMK4wEiJnh #Accidents… https://t.co/PMURueFIVo 4 days ago

alshawafmumin

Mumin Al Shawaf RT @alshawafmumin: Direct Line Group acquires London-based insurance app Brolly https://t.co/KTQUXZuU9r https://t.co/XD3mkYsEpa 5 days ago

mirilagrasta

Mirianna la Grasta Direct Line Group Acquires Digital Insurance Startup Brolly https://t.co/g46iPDmjaF via @https://twitter.com/techrounduk 5 days ago

jasoncobine

Jason Cobine Brolly said they had a World class partner in Hiscox, and found they didn't. Now they sold out to Direct Line who h… https://t.co/ovMrFaWhil 6 days ago

MxyzptlkTwo

Mxyzptlk two Direct Line Group acquires London-based insurance app Brolly https://t.co/gqelgZtbQi 6 days ago

Jsharapova2

Jsharapova RT @TechCrunch: Direct Line Group acquires London-based insurance app Brolly https://t.co/B5115znPfC by @sohear 6 days ago