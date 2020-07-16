Direct Line Group acquires London-based insurance app Brolly

Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Brolly, the U.K. digital insurance app, has been acquired by incumbent Direct Line Group. The terms of the acquisition aren’t being disclosed, while the transaction is expected to formally close during the third quarter of 2020. Originally founded by former Aviva underwriter and product manager Phoebe Hugh and former Skype and Microsoft engineering manager Mykhailo […]